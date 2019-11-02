Lyft Offers LA Voters Discounted Rides to Polling Places

Local and municipal elections take place in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Nov. 5, and Lyft is offering a discount on rides to get voters to the polls.

As part of the ride-share service's "Get Out the Vote" program, Lyft is offering riders 50% off of one ride (up to $5) to polling locations across Los Angeles on election day. Riders can use the code VOTELAX19 to receive the discount.

"This Election Day, we want to help make it easier for people in the Los Angeles to exercise their right to vote," said Elliot Greenberger, General Manager of Lyft Los Angeles."Every voice is important, and we're excited to help make them heard in this year's elections."

A list of items and candidates to be considered in the Tuesday elections can be found here.

To find the closest polling place near you click here.