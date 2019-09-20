One Killed When Security Guard Opens Fire During Possible Robbery Attempt

An off-duty security guard shot three men, killing one, during a possible attempted robbery Friday morning in Lynwood. Gene Kang reports for the NBC4 News at 11 a.m. on Friday Sept. 20, 2019.

An off-duty security guard shot three men, killing one, during a possible robbery attempt Friday morning in Lynwood.

Officers responded to the shopping center parking lot in the 10900 block of Long Beach Boulevard about 4:45 a.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, the security guard was sleeping in a vehicle and shot the men when they tried to rob him, the sheriff's department reported. The men approached the guard's vehicle after pulling up in two pickups, investigators said.

The security guard left the scene and called the sheriff's department, according to investigators. The guard was being questioned early Friday.

"At this point, he is a victim," said sheriff's Lt. Scott Hoglund. "The legality of him carrying a firearm and his actions during the shooting will be investigated."

The other men were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.