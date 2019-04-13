M, I, C You in Anaheim, at Dapper Day Expo

You've got your pinafore on, or your crisp seersucker suit, or your fascinator, the one topped with a giant silk rose. You're ready to sashay around The Happiest Place on Earth, on Sunday, April 14, when Dapper Day returns. But what if you need some inspiration first? Or a fresh frock? Or to browse some brooches, some hats, or just hobnob with other fans who dig Disney, retro looks, historical garb, and stepping out in style?



You'll want to visit Dapper Day Expo, which is on for two days at the Disneyland Hotel. That's right: Dapper Day, a day devoted to stylishly swanning about Disneyland Resort while rocking fashionable wear, is on April 14, while the expo happens on April 13 and 14. What's it like on the inside of the exhibit hall, though? Slip into your seersucker suit now, and take a look back now at the spring of '18...