Dodgers to Be Awarded 2020 MLB All-Star Game: Reports

Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers a first inning pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 3, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers were to host the 2020 MLB All-Star Game, according to reports Tuesday. The official announcement would be made the following day, reports indicated.



The revelation came Tuesday from OC Register Dodgers beat reporter Bill Plunkett.

The Los Angeles Times also reported that the LA Dodgers would host the game, which will be the 89th Major League Baseball All-Star Game in July 2018.

It would be the first time since 1980 that the Dodgers hosted the game. The Dodgers have only hosted two of the star-studded games since moving to the West Coast in the 1950s.

NBC4 was working to independently confirm the report. The LA Dodgers' office told NBC4 it would not be issuing any statements Tuesday.

Dodger fans were, obviously, jubilant at the news on social media.