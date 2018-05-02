Starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks to the dugout before the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 1, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Major League Baseball and the Los Angeles Dodgers announced that Thursday's matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks will be broadcast live on Facebook Watch.

The Thursday, May 3, game will only be available to fans in the United States on Facebook Watch via the MLB Live show Page and can be streamed using the following link:

Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Orel Hershiser will be in the broadcast booth along with Rich Waltz and former Arizona Diamondback outfielder Eric Byrnes. Spectrum SportsNetLA's Alanna Rizzo will be the in-game reporter.

The live stream is part of a deal between the MLB and Facebook to stream 25 different games for the 2018 season. The plan is to deliver a unique social-first broadcast experience unlike any other.

In addition to the game, the broadcast will feature elements optimized for a one-of-a-kind social interaction experience. Both companies recommend streaming the game from mobile devices.

On the field, the Dodgers will look to salvage their series against the first place Diamondbacks when they send LHP Alex Wood to the mound opposite the undefeated LHP Patrick Corbin for Arizona.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:40PM PST.