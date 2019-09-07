One Year Later: Remembering Mac Miller

In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Mac Miller performs on the Camp Stage during the first day of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on in Los Angeles.

Popular rapper, singer and producer Mac Miller died one year ago on Sept. 7, 2018.

The 26-year-old rapper - whose real name was Malcolm McCormick - died of a drug overdose at his Studio City home.

Originally the manner of death was classified as an accident but it was later determined that the artist died from an overdose of fentanyl, alcohol and cocaine.

Prior to his death, Miller had released his fifth album, "Swimming" and was in the midst of a career resurgence. Prior to the resurgence, Miller was known for songs like "Smile Back" and "Donald Trump."

The Pittsburgh native had admitted to substance abuse in the wake of his breakup with pop star Ariana Grande in May 2018. Miller was arrested in May of that year after crashing his Mercedes-Benz into a pole. He was waiting arraignment at the time of his death.

Following his death there was a tribute concert, "Mac Miller A Celebration Of Life" at the Greek Theatre on Oct. 31, 2018. The concert was scheduled on the night he was supposed to perform there on tour.

In December 2018, Miller's final studio work "Swimming" was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards. It lost to Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy."

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, federal prosecutors charged a Hollywood Hills man in connection with his death.

Cameron James Pettit, 28, allegedly supplied Miller with counterfeit oxycodone pills containing the powerful opioid fentanyl. Petit appeared in court Wednesday but did not enter a plea. He is being held in jail without bail.

A tribute to Miller was held at "Mac Miller's Blue Slide Park" in Pittsburgh on Friday. The park, also known as Frick Park, inspired Miller's 2011 debut album "Blue Slide Park."