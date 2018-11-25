Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee, top, blocks the shot of Orlando Magic forward Wesley Iwundu, bottom, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Now you see it, now you don't.

The Los Angeles Lakers showed up for the first quarter, but vanished for the remaining three, as they lost for the second time in eight days to the Orlando Magic, 108-104, on Sunday afternoon at Staples Center.

Nikola Vucevic cast a spell of the Lakers defense for the second straight game, scoring 31 points with 15 rebounds and 7 assists in the victory.

In two total games against the Lakers, Vucevic has 67 points and 18 rebounds.

Los Angeles fell in Orlando last week, 117-130, in one of their worst performances of the season. Similar to Sunday, the Lakers came out hot, and held a 31-15 advantage after one quarter.

However, the next three quarters were a defensive disaster as the Magic put the Lakers in a trance for the final three frames, scoring 105 points.

It was déjà vu all over again on Sunday as the Lakers jumped out to a 29-19 first quarter lead before the defense disappeared again the remainder of the way.

Orlando outscored the Lakers 89 to 75 in the final three quarters as they improved to 10-10 on the season.

Kyle Kuzma scored 13 first quarter points, but went cold the rest of the game, finishing with 21.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 24 points. Lance Stephenson scored 13 points off the bench.

JaVale McGee had 12 points and a season-high seven blocks in the contest.

The Lakers led by as many as 12 points in the first half, but trailed by 16 in the third quarter.

James and the Lakers tied the game with just over a minute remaning, but couldn't complete the comeback, falling to 11-8 on the season.

Los Angeles shot 20-of-31 from the free throw line, for a paltry 64.5 percent.

The loss snapped the Lakers six-game winning streak at Staples Center against the Magic.

