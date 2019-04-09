Alex Caruso #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers attempts a shot between Maurice Harkless #4 and Enes Kanter #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on April 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Magic just wasn't there.

In the final game of the season, Magic Johnson's shocking resignation overshadowed a heartbreaking defeat at the buzzer as the Portland Trail Blazers ended the Los Angeles Lakers season the way it began: with a loss.

Maurice Harkless hit a corner three-pointer at the buzzer to sink the most disappointing season in Lakers franchise history, 104-101, on Tuesday night at Staples Center.

Harkless finished with 26 points to lead the Blazers, but the game was all about Magic.

Just over an hour before tip-off, Johnson dropped a bombshell on everyone by announcing his resignation as Lakers President of Basketball Operations in an impromptu press conference with the media.

"Today, I'm going to step down as the President," Johnson told a stunned scrum of reporters. "I feel like a monkey has been lifted off my back…I'm free."

All the more surprising, Johnson's announcement came without prior notice to owner Jeanie Buss, general manager Rob Pelinka, head coach Luke Walton—who Johnson hinted he was prepared to fire after the game—or superstar LeBron James.

Johnson had been on the job for just over two years, but had no prior experience as an executive before he took over the role from Jim Buss in February of 2017.

As Johnson left the building just minutes before tip-off ,saying "Bye for good this time." The Lakers and lame-duck head coach Luke Walton still had to take the court for the final game of the regular season.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope finished the season strong with a game-high 32 points and eight assists. He is now a free agent. Mike Muscala had 16 points, Alex Caruso had 12 points and 13 assists and JaVale McGee finished with 11. They are all free agents.

Rookie Jemerrio Jones capped off his 10-day contract and short sting of NBA action with the first double-double of is career, finishing the game with 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Enes Kanter, who is now starting at center in the absence of Jusuf Nurkic had 22 points and 16 rebounds. Damian Lillard had 20 points and Seth Curry had 19 points off the bench.

Portland led by as many as 11 points in the second quarter, but the Lakers went on a 9-0 run at the end of the third to recapture the lead.

With less than 30 seconds remaining in the contest, Caruso turned the ball over and Lillard found Harkless open in the corner for the game-winning shot.

Los Angeles had 29 assists and shot 35 percent from beyond the arc in the loss.

Notes

LeBron James (groin), Lonzo Ball (left ankle), Josh Hart (knee surgery), Brandon Ingram (shoulder), Reggie Bullock (plantar fasciitis), Lance Stephenson, Rajon Rondo, and Tyson Chandler all missed the game for the Lakers.

