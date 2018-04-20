There's a quick stop on your way into Las Vegas from LA that is easy to get to, free, and pretty magical.
And it won't be there forever.
The Seven Magic Mountains are a larger than life art installation with multi-colored rocks stacked on top of each other.
It's approximately 5 miles north on Las Vegas Boulevard and the artwork will appear on your right.
The art installation also has free parking -- don't park on the side of the road. Once you park, it's a quick 4-minute walk to get to the stones that, from the side of the road seem large, but up close are massive.
Renowned Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone is the man behind the totems.
The Seven Magic Mountains also are on their way out after a two-year residency, and will be gone at the end of 2018.
You'll see a lot of people posing for pictures, but you will get your shot at taking your own.
See photos of the magic below.