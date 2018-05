A Los Angeles Sheriff's Department sheriff's deputy suffered minor injuries Tuesday, May 1, 2018 after her patrol vehicle collided with another car in Santa Clarita.

A Los Angeles sheriff's deputy was hospitalized early Tuesday after her patrol car collided with another vehicle in Santa Clarita near Six Flags.

The deputy-involved traffic collision was reported just before 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and Magic Mountain Parkway. As a result, east and westbound lanes on Magic Mountain Parkway have been closed.

The other vehicle’s two occupants suffered unknown injuries.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.