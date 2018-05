A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the San Clemente area Tuesday followed by a 3.5-magnitude aftershock, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.



The first temblor hit at 4:24 a.m. about 18 miles southeast of San Clemente at a depth of -0.1 miles, the USGS reported.

The second earthquake was reported at 4:53 a.m. about 18 miles southeast of the town at a depth of 2.2 miles, according to the USGS.

Residents in Irvine, Laguna Niguel and Hemet reported feeling the jolt, according to USGS.