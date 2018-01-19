Major Adoption Event at All LA City Animal Shelters

The hubbub of the holiday season? It's often a little too hectic, in some homes, at least when it comes to introducing a new four-footed family member at the end of the year. The same goes for the beginning of the year, as routines are returned to, new habits are established, and so many of us are getting back to what needs to be done. But, after the middle of January, we can turn our heads, and our hearts, to welcoming a new whiskery or tail-wagging sweetheart into our lives, now that the aforementioned hubbub has settled down.



Happy New Pet!, a weekend-long adoption event featuring reduced adoption fees, will take place at all six LA City Animal Shelters on Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 21. Looking for a little lovebug? Have the time right now to help your new friend settle into your home and get comfortable and confident? Coo over some of the adorable animals available for adoption now.