A major crash on the 405 Freeway temporarily shut down all lanes on the south 405 Freeway and several lanes on the north 405 Freeway near Skirball Center Drive in the Sepulveda Pass.

Traffic backed up as rush hour hit, and severe delays were expects. The cleanup process was estimated to take five hours with work crews hoping to get all lanes open by 10 p.m.

No major injuries were reported thanks in part to a group of National Guardsmen jumping into action and rescuing crash victims.