Major Roads in Beverly Hills Closed for Los Angeles Marathon

Major Roads will be closed in Beverly Hills to make room for the Los Angeles Marathon on March 24, 2019.

What to Know Roads will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

South Santa Monica Blvd., Rodeo Dr., and Doheny Dr., are among the roads affected.

All phone calls concerning the event can be directed to the City of Beverly Hills Hotline at (310) 550-4680.

Major roads in Beverly Hills will be closed Sunday as runners compete in the Los Angeles Marathon.

With over 25,000 participants, the event begins at Dodger Stadium and ends in Santa Monica, stretching through West Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Century City along the way.

See a map below of all closures.

See a full list of roads closed throughout LA with the timing of each closure here.

The following roads will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. to make room for the race:

Doheny Dr. closed from North Santa Monica Blvd. to Burton Way;

Burton Way closed from Doheny Dr. to South Santa Monica Blvd.;

South Santa Monica Blvd. closed from Rexford Dr. to Rodeo Dr.;

Rodeo Dr. closed from South Santa Monica Blvd. to Wilshire Blvd.;

Wilshire Blvd. closed from Rodeo Dr. to South Santa Monica Blvd.;

South Santa Monica Blvd. closed from Wilshire Blvd. to Moreno Dr.

The marathon will begin at 6:30 a.m. for people using wheelchairs, followed by everyone else at starting by 6:55 a.m.

Competitors will pass landmarks such as Grauman's Chinese Theater and Rodeo Drive along the 26-mile race.

For more information, visit https://www.lamarathon.com/. All phone calls can be directed to the city of Beverly Hills Hotline at (310) 550-4680.