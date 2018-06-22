Make Ducky Finds at a Disney-Themed Auction

Have you ever put hands to hips, glanced around your den, and thought "what this room really needs is a giant, bare-branched tree, the kind of tree that stood in Snow White's Scary Adventures at Disneyland Park decades ago?" It can be challenging to experience that sort of longing, for such prop trees don't always appear in our paths. But one soon will, on the auction block at Van Eaton Galleries, where it will be joined by a number of other Disneyland treasures, treasures that can be bid upon and, just maybe, eventually owned.



"A Brief History of Walt Disney Studios," An Exhibition and Auction, is on view now at the Sherman Oaks-based auction house. You can see several of the items at the Ventura Boulevard auctioneer or find all lots online with full descriptions. Other highlights include an original stock certificate from Walt Disney's Laugh-O-Gram Studios and an animator's desk from the 1940s.



"(N)early 600 items" will go to auction on July 7, with each item representing "... the events and individuals that helped build the Walt Disney Studios and theme parks into what we know them as today." See a few of the fun, fantastical, and Pluto-perfect pieces now...