Two People Trapped in 5-Vehicle Crash on PCH in Malibu
Two People Trapped in 5-Vehicle Crash on PCH in Malibu

Two people were trapped and at least nine people were being treated, authorities said.

By Heather Navarro

Published at 1:47 PM PST on Feb 7, 2018 | Updated at 2:32 PM PST on Feb 7, 2018

    Five Cars Crash on PCH

    A crash involving five cars on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu trapped two people and was expected to heavily impact traffic in the area on Feb. 7, 2018.

    A crash involving five cars on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu trapped two people and was expected to heavily impact traffic in the area, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

    PCH was blocked in both directions north of Big Rock Drive while crews worked to clear the scene.

    The crash was reported at 1:23 p.m. in the area of 20000 W. PCH in Malibu.

    Two people were trapped and at least nine people were being treated for injuries, Los Angeles County Fire inspector Randall Wright confirmed.

    Helicopters were called to transport patients.

    The wreck was just south of restaurant Moonshadows Malibu.

