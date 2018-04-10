Maggie Stewart underwent an emergency C-section after she had an infection in her uterus while traveling. A week after the emergency, the Stewart family was able to airlift newborn Poppy back the U.S. for medical treatment.
Poppy, who was born weighing just under two pounds, is surviving in her incubator at the Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami.
The Stewart family is accepting donations to cover Poppy's medical bills here. Note that GoFundMe deducts 7.9 percent of all funds raised in the form of platform and payment processing charges.