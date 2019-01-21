Mammoth Wow: Scenes from a Sierra Snowstorm

"The Recent Snow in Mammoth" almost seems like it could be some sort of once-a-week podcast this winter, given that serious snowfall seems to be arriving on a nearly predictable schedule. Of course, that isn't the case, with weather being, well, weather, but there sure has been some significant accumulation at Mammoth Mountain in recent weeks, and the storms have rolled in with a notable consistency.



Pondering a day spent at the Mono County destination, with your board, your bestie, and perhaps a brew or hot tea at the end of the day? Check out what Mammothites are schussing through as the fourth week of January 2019 begins...