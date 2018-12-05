Mammoth's Current Crown: 'Most Snowfall in the Country'

What a difference a month can make, or make that less than a month. For on Nov. 6, 2018, Mammoth Mountain announced that it would delay its opening day, which had been previously scheduled for Nov. 8. Warm weather and other factors contributed to the decision, which ultimately pushed the opening two days. But, goodness and golly, things changed not long after the Nov. 10 seasonal debut of the ski favorite: Snow arrived, and bunches of it, in snowy, cold-making droves.



With a fresh snowstorm on the way, Mammoth announced on Dec. 4 that it had "the most snowfall in the country," among ski resorts, at 70 inches. That's a whole lot to accumulate in a matter of four weeks, or just under, and there's more on the way, just a day later. Take a look at the big, white-capped peaks now, and what is happening up on the deeply snowed slopes.