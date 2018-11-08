Mammoth's New Opening Day Revealed

It was just a two-day delay, in all, so take heart, ski buffs: Mammoth is opening for its 2018-2019 season on Saturday, Nov. 10.

What to Know Saturday, Nov. 10

"Much colder temperatures" allowed more snow production.

First chair to spin at 8:30 a.m.

As it turns out, the delaying of Mammoth Mountain's much-anticipated opening day, which occurred only two days ahead of the expected Nov. 8 opening, wasn't so delayful after all, if one can throw down such a word.

For, in the end, mavens of the famous slope-laden mountain will only have to wait an additional 48 hours to slip into their ski boots and strap on those boards.

On Thursday, Nov. 8, the date that was originally slated to be opening day, the winter-fun destination revealed its rescheduled opening day: Saturday, Nov. 10.

"Much colder temperatures in the last 24 hours have allowed our snowmaking team to increase snow production on Broadway," reads a Facebook post. (The "Broadway" referenced is the Broadway Express Ski Lift.)

The first chair at Broadway Express will begin "spinning" bright/early on Nov. 10, with an 8:30 a.m. kick-off time.

Other opening-day sights, such as an appearance by Mammoth, the resort's tusk-rocking mascot, can be expected, too.

When will some serious snowfall begin? Fans of the Sierra slopes are watching the skies, and the long-range forecasts, waiting on winter to fully rev up and do its powder-dropping thing.

But before that happens, there are mondo snow-making machines, and chillier temps, too, up at Mammoth Mountain, and a new, very-soon, coming-up-quickly opening date, too.

