Mammoth's Summer Wraps with a First Snowfall

How do you send summer on its warm and easygoing way? If you're like some people, you might host a barbecue or a backyard get-together, the kind with sodas, sparklers, and a movie. Others might sneak in one last road trip. And up at Mammoth Mountain? The resort likes to wrap up the sunniest season with snow.



Of course, the famed ski resort doesn't actually control the weather, but snow has a knack for falling right around the first day of autumn. Fall officially arrives on Sept. 23 in 2019, so the snow that drifted onto the peak and slopes overnight on Sept. 18-19 was even a little early. And, nope, the accumulation is in no way ski-able, as it was just a dusting. Still, are skiers on social media a little stoked for what this snowfall presages? Totally.