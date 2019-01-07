Mammoth's Super-Snowy Start to 2019 Is Super-Snowy

Wearing a new sweater that you got for the holidays on January's back-at-it Monday? As in, the Monday that follows New Year's Day? Many people will don some of the lovely looks that they opened over the last couple of weeks. You could also say that Mammoth Mountain is wearing something rather dazzling, something that it received over the holidays, but in the case of the Sierra ski resort, it's four "FEET" of snow, snow that dumped on Saturday night, Jan. 5 into Sunday the 6th.



Usually, one wouldn't need to write "FEET" in all caps, but a representative for the mountain play place did so, and with great reason: The Jan. 6 pics of the resort, and of Mammoth Lakes, too, tell the super-snowy story. Will you extend your holidays and head up to the slopes? Don't forget the new sweater you got for Christmas, for Mammoth Mountain is also wearing its wintry best.