Eduardo Robles, 30, is accused of purposely causing a crash that killed the driver of another car.

A Fillmore man has been arrested after police say he intentionally rammed his car into another vehicle and caused a crash that killed the driver.

Eduardo Robles, 30, was booked on one count each of murder and attempted murder for purposely accelerating his Honda sedan into the back of another car and sending that second car careening through lanes and into the path of an oncoming tractor trailer, said Ventura County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Eric Buschow.

Robles and the victim, 28-year-old Oxnard resident Benjamin Brown, were both traveling westbound on state Route 126 on Thursday when Robles rammed Brown, Buschow said. The impact caused Brown's compact sedan to spin out into eastbound lanes, where it was hit by the tractor trailer.

Brown died of his injuries, while Robles suffered only minor injuries, Buschow said. The driver of the tractor trailer and a passenger in Robles' car were both taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Buschow said the crash was "completely random." "There was no connection between [Robles] and the victim he hit," he said.

Robles is currently being held at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility in Ventura in lieu of $700,000 bail.