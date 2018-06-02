Man Accused of Purposely Causing Deadly Crash in Fillmore - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Man Accused of Purposely Causing Deadly Crash in Fillmore

Police say the suspect randomly rammed his car into another vehicle and into the path of a tractor trailer.

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 24 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Accused of Purposely Causing Deadly Crash in Fillmore
    Ventura County Sheriff' Office
    Eduardo Robles, 30, is accused of purposely causing a crash that killed the driver of another car.

    A Fillmore man has been arrested after police say he intentionally rammed his car into another vehicle and caused a crash that killed the driver.

    Eduardo Robles, 30, was booked on one count each of murder and attempted murder for purposely accelerating his Honda sedan into the back of another car and sending that second car careening through lanes and into the path of an oncoming tractor trailer, said Ventura County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Eric Buschow.

    Robles and the victim, 28-year-old Oxnard resident Benjamin Brown, were both traveling westbound on state Route 126 on Thursday when Robles rammed Brown, Buschow said. The impact caused Brown's compact sedan to spin out into eastbound lanes, where it was hit by the tractor trailer.

    Brown died of his injuries, while Robles suffered only minor injuries, Buschow said. The driver of the tractor trailer and a passenger in Robles' car were both taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

    Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 5/30] Top SoCal Photos in the News
    KNBC-TV

    Buschow said the crash was "completely random." "There was no connection between [Robles] and the victim he hit," he said.

    Robles is currently being held at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility in Ventura in lieu of $700,000 bail.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices