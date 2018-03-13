The man accused of killing a Pomona police officer and shooting another is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.

Pomona resident Isaias De Jesus Valencia, 38, was arrested Saturday after a 15-hour-long standoff in a Pomona apartment complex came to an end. He’s facing charges of murder of a police officer and attempted murder of a police officer. Officials discovered Valencia also has 14 additional offences unrelated to the shooting.

Officer Greggory Casillas V, 30, was killed Saturday when he responded to the barricade. The Upland resident leaves behind a wife, two young children who are under the age of 5 and a heartbroken community.

A second officer, who is yet to be named, also suffered a gunshot wound to the face after he tried to rescue Casillas. The second officer was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

The shooting was reported after 9 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South Palomares Street, according to Sheriff’s Deputy Trina Schrader of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The barricade occurred when Valencia fled from police after a brief pursuit. He crashed his vehicle into a parked car outside the apartment complex and barricaded himself inside, where he opened fire on officers.

Pomona community members have been mourning Casillas’ death by showering the Pomona Police Department with sympathy flowers and cards outside of the station.

It is unclear if Valencia has an attorney for the court date.