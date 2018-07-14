Police in Rialto shot dead a man who they say was armed with a shotgun.

The officer-involved shooting happened after the man led police on a chase and then refused to comply with officers' orders, the Rialto Police Department said.

The department said the pursuit started around 11:50 p.m. Friday, when the man and his female passenger kept driving after officers attempted a traffic stop. Officers chased the car for about 10 minutes before the suspect came to a stop at the 12000 block of Canfield Way in Bloomington, the RPD said.

Once stopped, the suspect and his passenger failed to comply with officers' orders, which is when police say the saw the man had a shotgun and subsequently shot him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the female passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries after she was bitten by a police K-9, the RPD said.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 909 387-3589.