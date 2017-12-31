Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing at Deputies in Compton

A 23-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of firing at deputies who were conducting a traffic stop in Compton, a sheriff's deputy said Sunday.

No deputies or civilians were injured and the suspect's gun was not recovered at the scene, said Deputy Guillermina Saldana of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

It was the second incident in 25 hours of a police officer or sheriff's deputy being shot at while doing their jobs in the Los Angeles area.

Friday night, a Los Angeles officer was shot in her thigh as she worked near MacArthur Park, west of downtown.

In Compton, deputies were conducting a traffic stop about 11 p.m. Saturday in the 8000 block of Compton Avenue, when they "heard and saw muzzle flash and gunshots coming in their direction from an apartment complex across the street," Saldana said.

The suspect was standing in the courtyard at the time of the shooting and one of the deputies fired one round in his direction, she said.

The suspect fled the scene eastbound through the apartment complex and out of view. A containment was set up and the suspect was located a short time later, approximately one block north of the location.

He was booked at the sheriff's Century station on suspicion of assault with a firearm upon the person of a peace officer, she said, and the suspect's gun was not recovered at the scene.

"The suspect's identity is not being released at this time pending further investigation," Saldana said.

She asked anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call the sheriff's Century Station at (323) 568-4800.

