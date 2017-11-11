Man Arrested After Crash That Killed 11-Year-Old Girl

An 11-year-old was killed and three others injured in a car crash in front of a Boyle Heights taco truck Nov. 10, 2017.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter Saturday after he crashed his vehicle in front of a taco stand in Boyle Heights on Friday, killing an 11-year-old girl and injuring others, according to Los Angeles police.

The suspect was later identified as Jose Luis Perez, said Officer Drake Madison of the LAPD's Media Relations Section.

Perez allegedly crashed into parked vehicles that went onto the sidewalk at 7:05 p.m. Friday and slammed into the taco stand in the 900 block of South Marietta Street.

The victims were taken to a hospital, and it was later confirmed that the 11-year-old girl had died. Two women were also injured. One of the victims suffered a fractured leg, according to reports from the scene, but the injury is not considered life-threatening. All the victims were pedestrians, said Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.

An 11-year-old girl was killed in Boyle Heights after an out of control driver slammed into a taco stand, injuring her aunt and mother in the process.

Perez was cooperating with investigators and was taken to the police station, Im said.

A nitrous oxide container was confiscated from his car, police said.

Officials have not said whether street racing caused the accident. However, speed was a factor in the collision, they said.

The victims' names have not been released.