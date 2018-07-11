Witnesses were shocked by what they saw early Wednesday morning when a violent crash in Santa Ana sent four people to the hospital. Vikki Vargas reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (Published Wednesday, July 11, 2018)

Four people were sent to the hospital following a crash around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday in Santa Ana. Police say the driver who started it could face charges of hit and run, DUI and kidnapping.

Ignacio Morales had just arrived for his 4 a.m. shift at Melodee Ice Cream when the crash happened.

"I get here early because it's so hot," Morales said.

Then he heard two loud booms--the sound of cars colliding.

Road Rage Incident Has Domino Effect

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, a road rage incident a mile away turned into a dramatic series of accidents. The SAPD said the driver of a Nissan Cube was chasing a couple in a white sedan. When the two cars got to the intersection of Fairview and First, they allegedly ran a red light, sideswiping a silver truck and knocking it on its side. The Nissan, meanwhile, slammed into a pole.

Samuel Masaniai witnessed the crash and tried to help a woman trapped inside the truck.

"She couldn't breathe," Masaniai said. "I calmed her down and made her realize, 'They're coming, just relax...'"

Surveillance video showed another innocent man caught in the chaos of the collision. That victim left a gas station at the intersection on his bike but was struck by the white sedan while waiting for the traffic light to turn green.

Then, police say David Brihn, the driver of the Nissan, got out of his car and walked across the street towards Morales. Brihn tried to convince arriving police officers he was turning in the real suspect.

Morales said police ordered him to stop. But he kept saying, 'No, it's him, it's him,' pointing to Brihn.

After that, witnesses said the scene really got crazy.

"[Brihn] didn't want to cooperate, so [the police] tased him right in front of me," Masaniai said.

Morales said he was punched in the ear by the suspect and that it still hurts.

The crash also caused major damage to the intersection. Crews were seen repairing the sidewalk and replacing a light pole there for most of the day.

The bicyclist, a woman behind the wheel of the pickup truck and a man and woman in the car racing away from Brinh were taken to UC Irvine Medical Center and OC Global Medical Center with serious injuries, but they were all expected to survive, the SAPD said.

City News Service contributed to this report.