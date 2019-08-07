Man Arrested After Stabbing Spree Kills 4 in Orange County

Four people were killed and two others wounded during a robbery and stabbing rampage. Hetty Chang and Jane Yamamoto report for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2019. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019)

A suspect is in custody after killing at least four people and injuring two others apparently targeted at random in a deadly stabbing and robbery spree across two cities in Orange County Wednesday, authorities said.

The 33-year-old man from Garden Grove started the rampage just after 4 p.m. and robbed more than half a dozen businesses during a two-hour wave of violence, police said. His name was not immediately released.

The violence appeared to be random and the only known motives seem to be "robbery, hate, homicide," Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney said at a news conference.

The rampage began with the report of a burglary at an apartment complex in the 12100 block Jentges Avenue in Garden Grove and proceeded to a robbery at a bakery.

The suspect also lives in the apartment complex where the original robbery occurred, police said.

Later, police responded to the same apartment complex after the suspect stabbed two men in some kind of confrontation. One man was pronounced dead at the apartment complex and the other died later, Santa Ana police said.

One woman at the scene said she believes her husband is one of the victims, but hadn't yet been able to find him yet. "They cannot give us answers," she said. "I have to know what's going on with him."

The suspect went on to attack two more people: a woman was stabbed during a robbery at an insurance company, and a man pumping gas at a Chevron gas station was stabbed several times and had his nose nearly severed in the attack, police said. Both were taken to hospitals and listed in stable condition Wednesday night.

One employee at the insurance company witnessed the attack through a live-circuit TV, Whitney said. "He saw that his employee had been stabbed multiple times."

Chevron employee Taylor Lorenzen said the suspect came inside the store "kind of angry" and threw a $50 bill on the counter.

The man stabbed while pumping gas was "bleeding everywhere," Lorenzen said.

From the gas station, the suspect went to a Subway restaurant in the 3800 block of West First Street and stabbed a person to death before going to a nearby 7-Eleven near the intersection of West First Street and Harbor Boulevard and attacked a security guard there, the Santa Ana Police Department said.

The security guard died at the hospital, police said.

Cellphone video of the suspect driving in a silver Mercedes helped police track him to the 7-Eleven.

The man was arrested as he walked out of the convenience store, dropping a knife and a gun he had taken from the security guard after stabbing him.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.