A tow truck driver was shot and killed on Monday afternoon while towing a vehicle in Riverside, police said.

Neighbors told police that they heard two men arguing and then heard multiple gunshots at around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Magnolia and Bandini avenues. Police searched for the shooter with K-9s before finding and arresting a man two blocks away, on Maplewood Avenue.

"It sounds like the suspect was having his own vehicle towed for whatever reason, and there came some type of altercation that turned into a physical fight where the suspect produced a firearm and shot and killed the victim, the tow truck driver," Officer Ryan Railsback of the Riverside Police Department said.

Neighbors saw a man running down Bandini Avenue after the gunshots, and they also saw a man lying near the tow truck.

During the search, two nearby schools, Magnolia Elementary and Central Middle School were placed on lockdown.

Two police K-9s were still searching the neighborhood as of 5 p.m. for a gun that the suspected shooter may have hidden or tossed away, along with some of his clothing, investigators said.