A man wearing a President Donald Trump mask was arrested on Monday, May 27, 2019, when deputies spotted him slashing tires and breaking the windshield of a parked vehicle.

Deputies were conducting a patrol check of businesses near Cabot Road and Vista Viejo Road around 4 a.m. They had to do a "double take" when they spotted "a person resembling President Trump slashing tires and breaking the windshield of a parked vehicle."

The Orange County Sheriff's Department's Mission Viejo station posted photos of the Trump mask, along with other findings including a loaded handgun, body armor, an airsoft gun and a helmet.

Photos also show the alleged tire slasher's vehicle outfitted with "takedown lights" mounted to the front windshield and a fake California license plate.

He was arrested and taken to jail, authorities said. Further details were not immediately available.