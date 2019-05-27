Deputies Arrest Man Wearing President Trump Mask While Allegedly Vandalizing Parked Vehicle in Orange County - NBC Southern California
Deputies Arrest Man Wearing President Trump Mask While Allegedly Vandalizing Parked Vehicle in Orange County

The man also had a loaded handgun, body armor, an airsoft shotgun and a helmet, authorities said.

By Whitney Irick

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    Orange County Sheriff's Department
    A man was arrested early Monday morning after deputies spotted him wearing a President Donald Trump mask while allegedly vandalizing a parked vehicle in Orange County.

    Deputies were conducting a patrol check of businesses near Cabot Road and Vista Viejo Road around 4 a.m. They had to do a "double take" when they spotted "a person resembling President Trump slashing tires and breaking the windshield of a parked vehicle." 

    The Orange County Sheriff's Department's Mission Viejo station posted photos of the Trump mask, along with other findings including a loaded handgun, body armor, an airsoft gun and a helmet. 

    Photos also show the alleged tire slasher's vehicle outfitted with "takedown lights" mounted to the front windshield and a fake California license plate. 

    He was arrested and taken to jail, authorities said. Further details were not immediately available. 

