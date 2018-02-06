Lucio Lopez (left) is accused of placing a kitten nicknamed Olive (right) in the freezer, squeezing her body and eventually throwing her off a second story balcony at an apartment complex on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.

A San Bernardino County man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly placing a kitten in a freezer, squeezing her body and eventually throwing the animal off a second-story balcony.

Fontana police officers responded to an apartment complex in the 9200 block of Olive around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday regarding a kitten being assaulted.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Lucio Lopez, left the scene before officers arrived. They later found him driving nearby.

During the investigation, police learned that Lopez became "upset" with the stray kitten for entering his apartment.

Witnesses told police that the man placed the kitten -- believed to be between three to four months old -- in the freezer. Later, he took the cat out of the freezer and "began squeezing its body as the frightened kitten cried out in pain," police said.

Next, Lopez threw the kitten off a second-story balcony at the apartment complex, resulting in major injuries to the cat's chest along with a fractured leg.

Lopez was arrested and booked at the West Valley Detention Center for animal cruelty. He also had an outstanding warrant.

A three to four month old kitten nicknamed Olive is recovering following a case of animal cruelty. Police said she will require surgery and "much needed love."

Fontana Animal Services took the kitten to the veterinarian for emergency treatment following the ordeal.

The cat, who was nicknamed Olive by the emergency room staff, is doing as well as could be, but will require surgery and "much needed love."

If Olive's owners are located she will be reunited with them. If not, she'll be put up for adoption once she is fully recovered, Officer Rich Guerrero said.