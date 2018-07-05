A Pinon Hills man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the two-month-old twin girls who were hospitalized after a pediatrician discovered injuries consistent with child abuse.

On Wednesday, July 4, Anthony Gutierrez, 20, was booked at Central Detention Center for Willful Cruelty to a Child. His bail was set at $100,000.

On Friday, June 29, an ambulance took one of the twins from St. Mary's Hospital in Apple Valley to Loma Linda University Medical Center (LLUMC) for a femur fracture. During a medical examination at LLUMC, forensic pediatricians found additional fractures on the victim, police said.

The San Bernardino County Children and Family Services (CFS) then aided in the investigation and obtained custody of both of them.

Police said once the twins were in the care of CFS, they had the other twin girl examined by forensic pediatricians and found her to have fractures too.

Both twins were hospitalized at LLUMC and the injuries were consistent with suspected child abuse.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Specialized Investigation Division, Crimes Against Children Detail, Detective Cassandra Slawson (909) 387-0366. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.