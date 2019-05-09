SANFORD, FL - MARCH 24: A member of the New Black Panther Party wears handcuffs as others rally next to a memorial to Trayvon Martin outside The Retreat at Twin Lakes community where Trayvon was shot and killed by George Michael Zimmerman while on neighborhood watch patrol March 234 2012 in Sanford, Florida. The New Black Panther party said it is calling for a mobilization of black men to search for and arrest George Zimmerman. The organization has offered a $10,000 bounty for Zimmerman's capture. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A suspect who police say spent more than three decades on the run after the bludgeoning and strangling of a prominent Hollywood TV director in 1985 has been arrested, police said Thursday.

Edwin Hiatt was arrested in North Carolina, where he lives, in the slaying of Barry Crane, whose TV credits include "The Incredible Hulk," "The Love Boat" and "Fantasy Island."

Hiatt was connected to the case through forensics evidence last summer, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Crane, 57, was found wrapped in bedding on the garage floor of his North Hollywood townhouse by a housekeeper in 1985, according to police and reports of his killing in the Los Angeles Times.

His car had been stolen and was later recovered, police said. In March, Hiatt admitted to killing Crane when LAPD detectives traveled to North Carolina, authorities said.