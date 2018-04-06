Man Attacked After Confronting Trio in Garden Grove

Crime tape blocks public access where the victim was attacked, which is located near Brookhurst Street and Central Avenue.

A person who confronted a group of attempted carjackers was assaulted Thursday night, according to Garden Grove police.

Officials responded to a fight at 10:51 p.m. near an area off Brookhurst Street and Central Avenue. There, they found the victim suffering non-life threatening injuries and transported the victim to a nearby hospital.

The victim allegedly saw three men tampering with their car and chased them on foot after they attempted to flee the scene. The men then turned and began to beat the victim, in which they used a metal pole to cause injuries. All three men fled the scene on foot.

No vehicle was seen at the time of the assault. The attackers are believed to be between 18 to 25-years-old and were all wearing plaid jackets with hoods.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or anyone with information is urged to contact the Garden Grove Police Department at 714-741-5800.