Man Attacks Wife With Chainsaw, Steals Car

Man sought in chainsaw attack of wife. Beverly White reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on July 11, 2018. (Published Wednesday, July 11, 2018)

Police are looking for a Whittier man who they believe attempted to kill his wife with a chainsaw before escaping in her car Wednesday afternoon.

Alejandro Alvarez, 32, allegedly attacked his wife with the unorthodox weapon and left the scene before officers responded, the Whittier Police Department said. Three children in the house were unharmed, witnesses said.

Alvarez later got into a crash in Santa Fe Springs, ran out of the car, and took another vehicle to complicate his escape.

"The owner of that vehicle had left it unoccupied but running with keys in the ignition," Officer John Scoggins of the Whittier Police Department said. "Perfect timing. Suspect hopped into that car. Stole it. Hasn't been seen, heard from since."



Police described Alvarez as 5 feet, 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt and dark jeans. The WPD is looking for a blue-tan 2004 Mercury Mountaineer SUV. Its California license plate number 8ABD233.

Alvarez's wife was suffering from traumatic injuries believed to be from the chainsaw when police arrived. She was transported to a local trauma center and her condition is not yet known, the WPD said.

"She was covered in blood," Mike Pickle, a neighbor, said. "Looked like some really bad lacerations on her arm. Covered in blood here and all down the front of her."

Three boys, ages 10, 8 and 5, were inside the home when the attack took place.

Police consider Alvarez armed and dangerous and strongly encouraged anyone who knows of his whereabouts to keep their distance and call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD Detective Beaureau at 562 567-9299.