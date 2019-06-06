House Catches Fire as Man Barricaded Inside During SWAT Standoff - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

House Catches Fire as Man Barricaded Inside During SWAT Standoff

By Staff and Wire Services

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Reasons to Consider a Career-Focused MBA Program
    NBCLA
    A man escaped the home he was barricaded in after it caught fire Thursday in San Gabriel.

    An armed suspect is barricaded in a home in San Gabriel as the house has begun to catch on fire, the city and aerial footage confirm. 

    The man, wearing a blue Dodgers hat, jumped from the home with a weapon in his hand after the home began to smoke at 5 p.m.

    According to reports from the scene, the suspect has fired shots from the home at East Saxon Avenue and Brighton Street and may have assaulted a relative.

    Streets and the 10 Freeway nearby have been shut down while police and SWAT teams surround the home.

    Police were asking the public to avoid the area.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices