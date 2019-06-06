House Catches Fire as Man Barricaded Inside During SWAT Standoff

A man escaped the home he was barricaded in after it caught fire Thursday in San Gabriel.

An armed suspect is barricaded in a home in San Gabriel as the house has begun to catch on fire, the city and aerial footage confirm.

The man, wearing a blue Dodgers hat, jumped from the home with a weapon in his hand after the home began to smoke at 5 p.m.

According to reports from the scene, the suspect has fired shots from the home at East Saxon Avenue and Brighton Street and may have assaulted a relative.

Streets and the 10 Freeway nearby have been shut down while police and SWAT teams surround the home.

Police were asking the public to avoid the area.