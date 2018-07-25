A man scheduled to plead guilty to a federal child pornography charge missed a court appearance and allegedly fired shots at federal law enforcement agents outside his home in Lancaster Wednesday, law enforcement officials told NBC4.

No agents were hurt.

The gunfire was reported as agents arrived at the home in the 43600 block of Santa Rosa Circle and tried to locate Daniel Zekoll, 57.

Court records showed Zekoll had been scheduled for a change-of-plea hearing on Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles, during which he was expected to admit to a single federal charge of possession of child pornography.

Zekoll signed a plea agreement earlier this month. According to federal prosecutors, Zekoll's home was raided in February 2016 after an undercover agent exchanged explicit images and videos of children over a peer-to-peer file sharing network.

During a search of Zekoll's home agents said they discovered, "tens of thousands of images and hundreds of videos containing child pornography both on his computer's external hard drive and on a CD-R disc labeled movies."

In court documents agents said some of the material portrayed prepubescent children used for sexual acts and children involved in sadistic or masochistic sexual conduct.

The nature of the images and videos would weigh into the sentencing decision.