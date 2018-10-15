Surveillance Video Shows Man Breaking Window With Scooter in Venice - NBC Southern California
Surveillance Video Shows Man Breaking Window With Scooter in Venice

Other security cameras also captured the man who was riding a bike muttering and finger pointing.

By Ana Ramos

Published 2 hours ago

    A man was caught on surveillance video vandalizing a Venice Beach bar using two Bird scooters.

    On the video, the man is seen picking up a scooter and breaking a window at the Brig, a bar located on the 1500 block of Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice.

    Minutes later, the man is seen throwing two scooters through the same window.

    Other security cameras also captured the man, who appeared to be agitated, muttering and finger pointing. The man proceeded to ride away on the bike.

    The incident happened around 7 a.m. on Oct. 3. and it's still unknown what made the man do what he did.

