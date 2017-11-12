Jack Lee Larrabee, 28, was arrested on suspicion of arson, burglary and carjacking after he allegedly broke into a woman's home, set fire to the kitchen and stole her car, the Temecula Police Department said.

A man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home, setting fire to the kitchen and barricading himself inside the garage.

The incident happened Saturday, when Temecula Police Department officers responded around 3:37 a.m. to a burglary in progress on the 40100 block of Canton Court in Temecula, the TPD said.

The homeowner, a 49-year-old woman, was awoken by her home alarm system and discovered that the suspect had burglarized the home and set fire to the kitchen.

The suspect, 28-year-old Corona resident Jack Lee Larrabee, then barricaded himself inside the woman's garage, setting a second fire and running off with the owner's car keys, the TPD said.

The woman, who was uninjured, tried to stop the suspect, but he entered the car and drove away from the scene. "Moments later," police conducted a traffic stop and arrested Larrabee.

Larrabee was booked for burglary, arson and carjacking.