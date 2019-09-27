Man Charged With Attacking Real Estate Agents and Other Women

A suspect was arrested following a frightening attack on a real estate agent in Encino that was captured on security camera video, with multiple other women saying they had also been attacked. Patrick Healy reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. ton Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019)

A 45-year-old man who was captured on camera in a shocking assault on a real estate agent in Encino, and who was subsequently accused of attacking other women, was charged Friday.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said Alen Karaboghosian was charged with a felony count of assault with intent to commit rape and four misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.

Karaboghosian was arrested Sept. 25 after a shocking video was released, showing a real estate agent -- who wished to remain anonymous -- showing him an open house in Encino.

On Sept. 22, the agent said the suspect tried to lure her back into the house, and when she said it was time to leave, he shook her hand and then allegedly shoved her to the ground.

Video shows him standing over her, and when she begins screaming, he flees.

After the video began circulating, other women came forward, alleging he had also attacked or groped them.

The district attorney's office said the four other incident date back to February, with another agent accusing him of groping her during another open house, and three other women who allege they were groped on public streets.

He faces a maximum sentence of eight years if convicted as charged.

His bail was set at $180,000 and he is due in court Friday afternoon.

Karaboghosian's family came forward after the accusations to say when the attack occurred, he "did not do so with an intent to harm," and that he has an intellectual disability that affected his conduct.

"We are not condoning or denying him having pushed the Realtor, but the rest of the allegations being made against him are irrational and exaggerated," reads a statement provided to NBCLA by the Karaboghosian family Thursday afternoon.

The real estate agents however — who asked not to be identified — said the way Karaboghosian ran off after allegedly groping told them he understands right from wrong.

Karaboghosian lives with his parents in their home, spends time in his brother's cabinet making shop, and likes to visit open houses, a family member said. He does not drive, but walks or rides a bike.

Family of Karaboghosian said he has been receiving services from the North Los Angeles County Regional Center, a contractor for California's Department of Developmental Services.

Intellectual disability can, but does not necessarily, render a criminal defendant not competent to stand trial, and can also become the basis for a defense of diminished capacity, also called diminished actuality. In some cases, a convict with an intellectual disability may be remanded to a conventional prison. If determined to pose a danger to self or others, there can also be placement for treatment in the secure portion of California's Porterville Developmental Center.

The following is a complete statement released by the Karaboghosian family:

"I am speaking on behalf of Alen's family. Alen's mind does not function at the level of an adult's, and it is important to understand the symptoms and implications of mental health before being so quick as to judging a man's character and intentions. We are not condoning or denying him having pushed the Realtor, but the rest of the allegations being made against him are irrational and exaggerated. Even if he touched one's shoulder or grabbed an arm or even hugged, he did not do so with an intent to harm and certainly did not sexually assault. We are aware of the fine line between socializing, being friendly, and harassing, however Alen has a mental disability, which hinders his judgment. He lacks the mental capacity to differentiate right from wrong and cannot communicate his wants and needs appropriately. Alen is unaware of how to appropriately act in a given social situation, at times being overly friendly and lacking the ability to distinguish between friend and stranger. As previously mentioned, Alen has the kindest heart and will jump at any occasion to help someone in need. Unfortunately, his mental disability has impaired his ability to stay calm in an emergency, causing him to become confused and not know how to act appropriately."