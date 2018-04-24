Man Charged With Lewd Acts at Universal Studios - NBC Southern California
Man Charged With Lewd Acts at Universal Studios

By Jason Kandel

Published 2 hours ago

    Hershel Korngut

    An audiologist has been charged with committing lewd acts on two girls, ages 12 and 14, at the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park.

    Hershel Korngut, 34, faces two felony counts of lewd act upon a child, one felony count of possession of child or youth pornography and one misdemeanor count each of indecent exposure and sexual battery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

    Korngut allegedly exposed and rubbed himself against the unwitting victims on Jan. 1, prosecutors said.

    Korngut was an audiologist at a facility in Tarzana and a mentor at a youth organization in Los Angeles.

    NBC Universal is the parent company of NBC4.

