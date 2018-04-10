Man Charged With Stealing LAPD SUV, Lading Pursuit - NBC Southern California
Man Charged With Stealing LAPD SUV, Lading Pursuit

He allegedly took the SUV as two LAPD officers were chasing a vandalism suspect.

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 53 minutes ago

    A Los Angeles Police Department SUV stolen Friday, April 6, 2018, was finally stopped when officers used a spike strip.

    A man was charged Tuesday with stealing a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle and leading police on a chase from Hollywood to the San Fernando Valley.

    Etahn Rutland, 28, faces two felony counts of fleeing a police vehicle while driving recklessly and driving or taking a law enforcement or fire department vehicle without consent, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced.

    The chase began as two LAPD officers were responding to a report of a vandalism suspect running from other officers in the Hollywood Boulevard area just after 1 a.m. Friday, the district attorney's office said.

    As the two officers joined the chase for the vandalism suspect, Rutland got into the patrol car, which had its engine running, and took off, the district attorney's office said.

    Police chased the vehicle onto the northbound 101 Freeway and into the San Fernando Valley before it hit a spike strip after exiting at Canoga Avenue and coming to a stop near Ventura Boulevard and DeSoto Avenue, said LAPD Officer Drake Madison.

    If convicted as charged, Rutland faces up to eight years in prison.

