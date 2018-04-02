Man Charged With Trying to Pay for Sex With 4-Year-Old

A month-long investigation led to the arrest of a man accused of trying to pay for sex with a 4-year-old girl in Orange County. The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Nicolas Ryan Castillo, of Anaheim, police said March 28, 2018.

A 29-year-old man was charged Monday with trying to pay for sex with a 4-year-old girl in Orange County.

Nicolas Ryan Castillo, of Anaheim, was charged with soliciting another to commit rape on a child and faces four years in state prison if convicted, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Castillo's arrest capped a month-long investigation after a Santa Ana police informant alerted investigators to allege that Castillo approached her looking for a 4-year-old child to have sex with, the OCDA said.

Castillo allegedly claimed he had done it in the past and wanted to speak to the mother of the child, police said. A Santa Ana detective posed as a mom and carried on a dialogue with Castillo via text and email over the course of a month, said Santa Ana Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

A security guard is accused of attempting to arrange to have sex with a 4-year-old girl. Angie Crouch reports for the NBC4 News on Wednesday, March 29, 2018. (Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018)

"To think this predator is out there looking to have sex with 4-year-olds is not only maddening but sickening," Bertagna said.

Castillo allegedly said he was willing to pay $700 for two separate rendezvous with the fictional girl or $500 to spend the night with the child.

Castillo was arrested on suspicion of felony solicitation for sex with a minor. Police said he was headed to his job in Dana Point, where he works as a security guard.

Warrants were served the morning of March 28 at homes in Anaheim and Yorba Linda. Police collected computers, hard drives and other items.

Castillo had been staying with his fiancée at the Anaheim residence for three weeks before the warrants were served. That residence is next door to Apple Tree daycare center. The Yorba Linda residence, which belongs to Castillo's parents, is located across the street from Bryant Ranch Elementary School.

Investigators say they have no evidence that kids at the daycare center were harmed, but are now looking into whether Castillo really did pay to have sex with children in the past.

The investigation is ongoing and additional victims or those with more information are asked to call SAPD Detective Nick Vega at 714-245-8368 or Supervising District Attorney Investigator Frank Reynoso at 714-347-8560.