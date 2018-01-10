Man Charged for Allegedly Stabbing LASD Detective

A 21-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a Los Angeles County sheriff's detective at a fast-food restaurant in Canyon Country was charged Wednesday with attempted murder of a peace officer.

The stabbing occurred about 10 a.m. Monday outside a Jack in the Box restaurant at 18955 Soledad Canyon Road.

Donald Chinchilla pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charge, which includes allegations that he personally used a knife during the commission of the crime and personally inflicted great bodily injury on the detective, who was able to walk to his unmarked vehicle and radio for help.

Sheriff's officials said the detective was going into the restaurant when he was approached by a man who asked if he was a law enforcement officer. When the detective said yes, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the detective in the chest, they said.

The detective, a 26-year veteran of the department whose name was withheld, was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and was expected to fully recover.

The suspect fled and a swarm of deputies flooded the area, surrounding a home in the area of Nearbrook Street and Altamere Avenue. He was taken into custody in the backyard of the home following a two-hour manhunt, then taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the encounter with a police dog.

Chinchilla -- who is being held in lieu of $1 million bail -- is due back in a San Fernando courtroom Feb. 14. A date is scheduled to be set then for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to require him to stand trial.

If convicted as charged, Chinchilla could face up to 19 years to life in state prison, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

