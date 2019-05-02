Man Charged in Koreatown Shooting, Standoff With Police

Armored vehicles are pictured at the scene of a SWAT standoff Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in Koreatown.

Criminal charges were filed Thursday against a man who allegedly shot a smoke shop clerk in the leg, fled to a discount store and held police at bay for three hours in the Koreatown area.

Joseph Michael Young, 41, pleaded not guilty to one count each of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, shooting at an occupied building and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Young allegedly tried to shoot the smoke shop clerk during a confrontation over a purchase Tuesday at the shop at Eighth Street and Vermont Avenue, but the gun jammed and the clerk ran from the store, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Young allegedly chased the clerk, firing at him multiple times and hitting him once in a leg, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Nearby businesses were evacuated during a Koreatown standoff Tuesday April 30, 2019. (Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019)

The defendant allegedly fled from responding police officers and went inside a discount store, where he allegedly fired again and shattered a window, according to prosecutors.

Young was arrested by Los Angeles police following the standoff, which caused major traffic congestion in the area. He has remained jailed since then, and is due back in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom May 15 for a hearing to determine if there is sufficient evidence to allow the case against him to go to trial.

Young could face a potential 46-year-to-life state prison term if convicted, according to the District Attorney's Office.