A suspect munching on Cheetos was caught on surveillance video sucker punching a man in a West Hollywood Best Buy store and stealing the victim's phone on Monday, May 21, 2018. (Published Friday, May 25, 2018)

A man who was caught on camera sucker punching a victim from behind and then stealing his cellphone has been arrested.

Darren Richmond, 37, was arrested Tuesday, May 22, for an unrelated crime, which is when LAPD detectives noticed that he resembled the suspect caught sucker punching and robbing a man at a Best Buy on the 1000 block of La Brea Avenue in West Hollywood the day prior, said Sheriffs' Information Bureau Deputy Armando Viera.

It was not immediately clear what crime Viera committed that led to his arrest by the LAPD, but detectives with the department contacted the LASD West Hollywood Station with their information. Detectives at the LASD West Hollywood Station finally confirmed Saturday morning that the man in LAPD custody and the man in the surveillance video were both Richmond, Viera said.

The video shows Richmond pacing throughout the Best Buy store while eating a bag of Cheetos around 7:50 p.m. Monday. Richmond approaches his victim from behind and without any apparent provocation unleashes a punch to the man's head that sends him to the floor.

"After the assault, the suspect picked up the victim's cellphone and fled from the store on foot through the rear emergency exit door and out of view," West Hollywood Station Sgt. Jeffrey Bishop said.

Richmond has been charged with both the crime that led to his arrest by the LAPD and the Best Buy robbery, Viera said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD West Hollywood Station at 310-855-8850 as detectives continue their investigation. People can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).