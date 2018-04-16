Man Convicted of Sexually Abusing Two Chino Children - NBC Southern California
Man Convicted of Sexually Abusing Two Chino Children

The 29-year-old man faces up to 140 years in state prison at his sentencing

By Shahan Ahmed

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    Man Convicted of Sexually Abusing Two Chino Children
    SB County DA
    Alberto Chavez convicted of multiple counts of sexually abusing two Chino children (SB County DA)

    On Thursday, a Perris man was convicted of sexually abusing two small children over several years.

    Alberto Chavez, 29, was convicted of one felony count of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child – Sodomy, two felony counts of Sexual Intercourse or Sodomy with Child 10 years old or Younger, three felony counts of Oral Copulation or Sexual Penetration with Child 10 Years Old or Younger, and two felony counts of Lewd Act Upon a Child.

    Chavez faces a maximum of 140 years in state prison at his sentencing, which is due to be held on June 1, 2018.

    According to the prosecutor on the case, Deputy District Attorney Brieann Durose, Chavez committed the abuses over an eight-year span in both Chino and Perris.

