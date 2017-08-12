Man Credits Cactus Garden For Saving His House From Fire

John Burrell was helping to evacuate animals from the Wildlife Waystation when the fire reached his own home. Since there's no cell communication at the sanctuary, he didn't know until late in the day his home was in danger and his wife had evacuated. Some palm trees on his property were burned, but he credits his large cactus garden for saving his house. It acted as a fire break. His father in law collected succulents from all over the world so for the past 15 years, Burrell has been adding to his cactus garden which overlooks the Hansen Dam area. (Published 6 minutes ago)

