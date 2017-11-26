One person died and at least one child was critically injured in a freeway crash Sunday morning in Diamond Bar.

The crash was reported just after 3 a.m. on the southbound 60 Freeway and involved at least two cars, said California Highway Patrol Officer Tony Polizzi. In total, six people were involved in the wreck.

One Hispanic man died at the scene, three people were in critical condition - including one child - and two people suffered minor injuries, Polizzi said. The man who died was possibly ejected from his vehicle, Polizzi said.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation.