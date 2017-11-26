Man Dead, Child Critically Injured in Diamond Bar Freeway Crash - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Man Dead, Child Critically Injured in Diamond Bar Freeway Crash

By Rudy Chinchilla

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Dead, Child Critically Injured in Diamond Bar Freeway Crash
    Loudlabs News

    One person died and at least one child was critically injured in a freeway crash Sunday morning in Diamond Bar.

    The crash was reported just after 3 a.m. on the southbound 60 Freeway and involved at least two cars, said California Highway Patrol Officer Tony Polizzi. In total, six people were involved in the wreck.

    One Hispanic man died at the scene, three people were in critical condition - including one child - and two people suffered minor injuries, Polizzi said. The man who died was possibly ejected from his vehicle, Polizzi said.

    The cause of the crash was still under investigation.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 11/14] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Astro Doughnuts
    Published 50 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices